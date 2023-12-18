 Ranveer Singh unveils his wax figures at Madame Tussauds London, Singapore : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Ranveer Singh unveils his wax figures at Madame Tussauds London, Singapore

Ranveer Singh unveils his wax figures at Madame Tussauds London, Singapore

Singh joins his wife Deepika Padukone who also has her wax figures on display at Madame Tussauds in London and Delhi

Ranveer Singh unveils his wax figures at Madame Tussauds London, Singapore

Actor Ranveer Singh poses for photos with his wax statues at the Madame Tussauds Museum. PTI Photo



PTI

London, December 18

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday became the latest Indian personality to get his wax figure at Madame Tussauds set for attractions in London and Singapore.

The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony. 

Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani accompanied him at the launch of the statues at the iconic wax museum here.

“What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds London. It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my mum’s early pictures with popular celebrity figurines here and wondering what this place is all about.”

“Today, being immortalised as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and for my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything,” the actor said in a statement.

He joins his wife and frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone who also has her wax figures on display at Madame Tussauds in London and Delhi.

While Singh’s London figure pays homage to his culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations, his Singapore statue is dressed in a custom tuxedo crafted by Gaurav Gupta which features a velvet blazer with floral embellishments.

The London branch of Madame Tussauds also houses wax statues of Indian cinema stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Singapore outlet displays the figures of Karan Johar, Chopra Jonas and many more Indian personalities.

A Madame Tussauds London spokesperson described Singh as not merely an actor but a force of creative dynamism.

“He has not just delivered blockbusters and entertained audiences with memorable performances so far in his career, but he also enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe. His influence extends beyond just cinema and his long list of coveted brand endorsements is a proof of that.”

“His charming real-life personality is another reason why his stardom transcends globally and the launch of two new figures sitting in opposite corners of the world is a testament to his undeniable achievements,” the spokesperson added.

Andre Timmins, co-founder of the IIFA, said it is exciting for the academy to be a part of this launch.

“It was at the 2011 IIFA Awards Toronto, where he won his first Best Debutant Award, and said on stage that ‘this is just the beginning’. And sure it was truly just the start of a soaring career, and we are proud as a brand to have been able to take an icon of Indian cinema to such new heights, with global recognition, such as being honoured at the Madame Tussauds London,” Timmins added.

Singh made a phenomenal debut in 2010 with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and has gone on to play diverse roles in films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gully Boy’, and his latest, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.

He was recently honoured with the Honorary Yusr Award at the third Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Singh’s London figure will be open for display from December 18 and guests at the Singapore branch would be able to meet his likeness from December 23.

#Deepika Padukone #England #London #Ranveer Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

2
World

Watch: Giorgia Meloni says 'no place for Islam in Europe, will not allow Sharia law in Italy'

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

4
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

5
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

6
Bathinda

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

7
Comment

India must stand firm against Canada

8
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

9
Punjab

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

10
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't; how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Will be effective from December 1


Cities

View All

Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Amritsar: Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Centre committed to make India developed nation by 2047: Minister

Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Path organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex

Amritsar: Woman gang raped

Punjab Pensioners Union discuss Centre, state policies

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Navjot Sidhu hits out at AAP over mining policy

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks in Chandigarh underway

PGI-Chandigarh fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Chandigarh: 4 immigration consultants booked

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case fake, bogus: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi court dismisses NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha’s plea for return of seized electronic devices

Man hit by minibus, dragged on bonnet in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves abroad to search for him

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

100 e-buses set to ply on city roads

Youth’s body found in autorickshaw

Open House What needs to be done to check the rising cybercrime in city & district?

No dearth of talent in district, better sport infrastructure need of the hour

Bikram Majithia appears before SIT for questioning in drugs case

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Cops await doctors’ nod to interrogate gangster

Blight disease damages 70% tomato crop in Patiala district

65 rural women trained in tailoring under 'Pahal'