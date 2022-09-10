 Ranveer Singh’s success is ‘powered By Deepika Padukone’, watch him explain in this heart-melting video : The Tribune India

Ranveer Singh’s success is ‘powered By Deepika Padukone’, watch him explain in this heart-melting video

Ranveer Singh’s latest video of his winning speech is going viral

Ranveer Singh’s success is ‘powered By Deepika Padukone’, watch him explain in this heart-melting video

Ranveer Singh kissing his wife Deepika Padukone at Filmfare Awards. Instagram/ranveersingh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 10

Ranveer Singh recently bagged the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The actor took to his Instagram to share a reel of his winning speech and the video has taken the Internet by a storm.

In the video from the award function, Karan Johar Announces Ranveer’s name for the Best Actor trophy. In the next scene, Ranveer Singh gives his speech of gratitude where he gets all emotional.

A teary-eyed Ranveer, shares that his secret to success, calls his family and sister God and his wife Deepika Padukone ‘Laxmi’.

The actor says, “Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can't even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It's a miracle!Sabse bada dhanyawad toh mai aapka karunga,the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream."

He adds, "Main jo kuch bhi hoon apne maa baap ki wajah se hoon aur meri didi ki wajah se hoon. Woh mere liye bhagwan hain. Main jo kuch bhu karta hoon, bhagwan ke liye karta hoon, aur jo kuch bhi hoon, woh bhagwan ki wajah se hoon."

As the video continues, Ranveer can be seen smiling. He then says, “Mere ghar mein Laxmi hai. Here is the secret to my success" and in the very next frame, he runs to the backstage and holds his beautiful wife and actor Deepika Padukone as they rush back on the stage when Ranveer continues, "Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone."

The video ended with Ranveer placing a kiss on Deepika's cheek.

The cute video has over eight lakh views and there is love pouring in from all corners in the comment section. His friends from the industry, fans and even family members have dropped loving comments on the post.

Check it out:

Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83, while Deepika Padukone played the cricketer's wife Romi Bhatia. Deepika also co-produced the film.

#deepika padukone #ranveer singh

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

