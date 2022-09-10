Ranveer Singh’s success is ‘powered By Deepika Padukone’, watch him explain in this heart-melting video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 10

Ranveer Singh recently bagged the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The actor took to his Instagram to share a reel of his winning speech and the video has taken the Internet by a storm.

In the video from the award function, Karan Johar Announces Ranveer’s name for the Best Actor trophy. In the next scene, Ranveer Singh gives his speech of gratitude where he gets all emotional.

A teary-eyed Ranveer, shares that his secret to success, calls his family and sister God and his wife Deepika Padukone ‘Laxmi’.

The actor says, “Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can't even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It's a miracle!Sabse bada dhanyawad toh mai aapka karunga,the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream."

He adds, "Main jo kuch bhi hoon apne maa baap ki wajah se hoon aur meri didi ki wajah se hoon. Woh mere liye bhagwan hain. Main jo kuch bhu karta hoon, bhagwan ke liye karta hoon, aur jo kuch bhi hoon, woh bhagwan ki wajah se hoon."

As the video continues, Ranveer can be seen smiling. He then says, “Mere ghar mein Laxmi hai. Here is the secret to my success" and in the very next frame, he runs to the backstage and holds his beautiful wife and actor Deepika Padukone as they rush back on the stage when Ranveer continues, "Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone."

The video ended with Ranveer placing a kiss on Deepika's cheek.

The cute video has over eight lakh views and there is love pouring in from all corners in the comment section. His friends from the industry, fans and even family members have dropped loving comments on the post.

Check it out:

Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83, while Deepika Padukone played the cricketer's wife Romi Bhatia. Deepika also co-produced the film.

