Rapper Badshah’s hilarious gym tip

IANS

Rapper Badshah has the funniest gym tip to fitness fanatics on his social media. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video. The mirror-selfie clip first shows his footwear and then pans it to the mirror to show himself in the video.

In the clip, the rapper said, “Gym karna hai toh crocs main karo, bhai jooton main toh har koi karta hai (If you want to work out, then do it in Crocs, everyone does it wearing shoes).” On the work front, Badshah has released his third studio album Ek Tha Raja, featuring 16 tracks.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Social Media