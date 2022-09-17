Rapper Divine unveils his new track 'Gunehgar'

ANI
Mumbai, September 17
Rapper Vivian Fernandez, better known as Divine, has come up with a new track titled 'Gunehgar'.
Written and performed by him, Divine upholds the concept of duality, that of sin (paap) and virtue (punya), angels (farishta) and demons (shaitan), which have been a crucial undercurrent to his artistry over the last few years.
The explosive banger sees him distinctly roar once again with his firebrand lyricism, indomitable energy and impeccable flow.
Sharing the song's video on Instagram, Divine wrote, "#Gunehgar OUT NOW! (Prod by @hitboy)."
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
"A lot of my fans have been patiently waiting for my music releases for a while now. I'm grateful for all the love as I prepare to drop a brand-new album that I have been working on for the last few years. Ahead of the album launch, I have a few surprises in store, starting off with Gunehgar! Watch this space for more," he added.
'Gunehgar' marks the resurgence of the multi-platinum Indian rapper on the scene after nearly a two-year hiatus since his sophomore album 'Punya Paap'.
Earlier this year, Divine made his debut at Grammy Awards.
