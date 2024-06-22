Rapper Honey Singh gives glimpse of salt, pepper look from upcoming ‘Glory’ album

Mumbai, June 22
Rapper Honey Singh, who is currently busy working on his album ‘Glory’ in London, surprised his fans on Saturday with a sneak peek of his salt and pepper look from one of his songs in the upcoming album.
View this post on Instagram
Honey dropped a video of him enjoying a scenic view from a yacht.
‘You guys are always excited about the leaked footage of my new videos. I thought this time I’ll share a little glimpse of what I shot in London with bholenath’s blessings. Hope u will like my salt n pepper look in first song of #glory #yoyohoneysingh @itsrdm @dopeboyleo @itejisandhu,’ he captioned the Instagram post.
The short clip has left his fans extremely excited.
‘Looks incredible! Keep up the good work,’ a social media user commented.
‘Wow...looks amazing,’ another user wrote.
On May 31, the ‘Love Dose’ hit maker shared an update about his new album by unveiling a poster.
‘They loved me They hated me but I never answered!! Now GLORY will answer everybody, here I present u my anticipated album full of my beats, my classic style, my nuskool style n everything I learned in these 20yrs amazingly written by my blood brother @dopeboyleo LEO GREWAL !! keep blessing Album coming very soon!! HAR HAR MAHADEV !! @rdmmedia @itsrdm,’ he wrote.
