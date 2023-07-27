 Rapper Travis Scott on cancellation of Egypt concert, 'it will happen' : The Tribune India

  Rapper Travis Scott on cancellation of Egypt concert, 'it will happen'

Rapper Travis Scott on cancellation of Egypt concert, 'it will happen'

The concert promoter have citied production issue

Rapper Travis Scott on cancellation of Egypt concert, 'it will happen'

Travis Scott. ANI



ANI

Texas, July 27

American rapper and singer Travis Scott's concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been cancelled. Live Nation Middle East announced the news on social media Wednesday, citing "production issues" as the cause for cancellation, reported People.

"We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled," the concert promoter wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired."

Ticket refunds would be provided to ticket holders at the time of purchase, according to Live Nation. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience for this cancellation may have cause and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future." As per People, the 'Goosebumps' performer, 32, shared on Twitter that the concert will happen eventually.

"Egypt at the pyramids will happen. But due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll," he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "But in good news I had 4 more of these type of experiences in other places. COORDINATES SOON REACH."

Last week, Scott released the first single of his forthcoming album, a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd titled 'K-Pop'.

Utopia is set to be the star's first album in five years, and will also be his first full-length release since 10 of his fans were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021, reported People.

