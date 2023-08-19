Rapper Young Capone dies at 35

IANS

Rapper Young Capone, who was professionally known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, has passed away at the age of 35. Earlier, he was reported missing and was last seen in Chicago. The cause of death has not been determined yet.

Capone was influenced by early gangsta style of rappers such as Ice-T, Tupac, NWA and had gained prominence during the mid-2000s performing in the underground hip-hop scene in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Young Capone’s albums included LPs such as Tha Life of a Youngsta, followed by Paper and Politics. Both of these were released prior to him changing his name to Dopeboy Ra. His final album, SlumMade 2.0, was released in late 2022.

He eventually joined forces with Grand Hustle, and appeared in numerous tracks in their 2017 album We Want Smoke, including Friends and Game 7. The rapper's tracks predominantly focused on the themes of gun violence, drugs, politics etc.