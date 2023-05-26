Rappers Divine, King to perform at IPL 2023 Final

ANI

New Delhi, May 26

Rappers Divine and King are all set to perform at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Premiere League announced the news and wrote, "Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as @VivianDivine & King have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action."

𝗔 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿-𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴! ⭐️



The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ has memorable performances written all over it 💥



Prepare to be 𝘼𝙈𝘼𝙕𝙀𝘿 and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic 🎶🎶… pic.twitter.com/npVQRd6OX2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Ahmedabad 🏟️ - You are in for a treat! 🙌



Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you 🎶🌠



How excited are you to witness the two in action 🎤🔥#TATAIPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/58eBwZAFWh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

King and Divine shared this news on their respective social media account.

The final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on May 28 (Sunday) On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the first qualifier at Chepuk Stadium in Chennai which confirmed their seat in the final of IPL 2023. This win also marked their tenth entry in the IPL final.GT who has finished at the top of the table will get another shot to play final by facing Mumbai Indians, the winner of the qualifier 2 against Lucknow Super Giants. MI defeated LSG by 81 runs.

Chennai Super Kings will be waiting to take on the Qualifier 2 winner in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Only two teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) history have won the title two times in a row. While one of those teams -- Chennai Super Kings-- has already reached the summit clash, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023.Gujarat Titans' hunt to reach the summit clash now heads to Ahmedabad, where they will face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel and Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and Raghav Goyal.

