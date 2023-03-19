 Raqesh Bapat turns producer with short film 'Ransom Handsome' : The Tribune India

Raqesh Bapat turns producer with short film 'Ransom Handsome'

Raqesh Bapat's movie has won accolades at various film festivals

Raqesh Bapat turns producer with short film 'Ransom Handsome'

Raqesh Bapat's production house is called Tathastu. Instagram/raqeshbapat



Mumbai, March 19

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Raqesh Bapat, who is known for working in several TV shows and films, has turned producer. His first project is 'Ransom Handsome' which has won a lot of accolades at various film festivals including Dubai International Film festival, Cannes Shorts and Indian International Short Film Festival.

After going through several festival rounds, the short film will be released on OTT.

Raqesh started his own production house called Tathastu in collaboration with his childhood friend Sanket Bakshi's production house Saad films.

Speaking about his first production, Raqesh said: "My childhood friend Sanket Bakshi and I had recently been discussing a lot of potential scripts and wanted to work on something creative together. He lives in the U.S. and works with Microsoft but does a lot of other things. When we finally thought of this script, we put the whole plan into action by hiring a great team and even setting up a production house there. So we have a full-fledged one-stop facility to produce films in the US."

"His production was Saad films, my production is Tathastu productions and Fragic films, another partner we collaborated with, conceptualised the whole project, hired a great crew, and made this 20-minute short film called 'Ransom Handsome'. The purpose was just to see how we can push the boundaries for short filmmaking. Most short films shy away from the action due to budget concerns. We wanted to make a short film with some action and amazing visuals. In general, we had a lot of fun with our creativity and making a good product. Thankfully, the film came out really well. We sent it out to various film festivals," he added.

Elaborating on why he chose to set up this venture in the U.S., Raqesh said that the concept behind creating such a film there is to create a mix of global and local.

He said: "We have a lot of NRI talent across the world, and what happens is that these young people don't get the platform to showcase their talent. Be it actors, directors, or technicians, they only get small parts in big projects. A lot of times these small parts are also stereotyped. So, giving these young enthusiasts a platform to showcase their work." He continued: "We set up the production house there with a plan to develop more scripts and get investors from here and get the team to create a product under our supervision in the US itself. Basically, the concepts are Indian, reflecting the values of the content we create in our country, or any relevant topics that are important in the now. It's also about giving these young talents a chance to show their talent in India as we are also pitching this content to Indian OTT platforms." Raqesh is now interested in creating more projects after seeing the number of film festivals that have picked up his content and given awards for it.

"It has only increased our confidence to create more concepts and films like these. We are already working on our second project which is a sports documentary on Mallakhamb (a traditional sport originating from the Indian subcontinent). There is a lot of preparation going on for this one, and very soon I will reveal more details on this project as well," concluded Raqesh.

IANS

#Raqesh Bapat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

4
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

5
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

6
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

7
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

8
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

9
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...

Amritpal Singh's four aides taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft

Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

Search operation continues to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amr...


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep: Congress calls it worst case of political vendetta, harassment, intimidation

Uber cab featured in video showing a man assaulting a woman traced in Gurugram: Delhi Police

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

21 Amritpal supporters trying to stage dharna taken into police custody in Ludhiana

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI