Rashami Desai On a spiritual trip

Rashami Desai is on a trip to the majestic mountains of Uttarakhand. The Uttaran-fame actress visited the Kedarnath temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. The actress posted a picture from her visit on her social media account. Posing outside the temple, she captioned the post as, “Har Har Mahadev.”

Talking about her trip, Rashami said, “The feeling and emotion of visiting Kedarnath is captivating. In the icy cold mountains, I felt warmth in my heart by just being at such a sacred and blessed place. The grandness of the temple makes you feel so small yet so much at peace.”

