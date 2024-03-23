Rashami Desai to be a part of the film Jahangir National University

IANS

Actress Rashami Desai will reportedly be seen in the upcoming movie Jahangir National University (JNU), where she will be seen playing a character based on the life of writer and professor Nivedita Menon. The actress said: “First of all, a huge thanks to all my fans and supporters for waiting so patiently to see me on screen. It was a conscious decision to take a bit of a break in order to do the kind of things I wanted to do. I have truly put my blood, sweat and all my efforts to get into the skin of my character and do complete justice to it.”

“A lot of people’s faith and belief is associated with me and the project, and it’s my moral responsibility to take care of all of it. As an actor, right from the research and preparation stage to doing everything that’s needed to get deep into the character, I have done it all,” she said.