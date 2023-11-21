Rashmeet Kaur, Munawar Faruqui's desi swag in ‘Pyar ki bahaar' is winning the Internet

Mumbai, November 21
Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who is well-known for her songs such as ‘Dil hai ranjhana' from ‘Tejas' and ‘Ghana kasoota', has unleashed a new wave of Punjabi pop with ‘Pyar ki bahaar', where she has collaborated with comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has lent his rapping skills to her song, unleashing a wave of desi swag.
Giving very rustic vocals with added glamour, Rashmeet's own singing is very classy and a good example of modern-day Punjabi pop which is unapologetically rooted, and very much colourful.
Laden with both a colourful tone, as well as a strong groove, ‘Pyar ki bahaar' boasts a powerful melody and contrary to its name doesn't feel like a love song at all.
It doesn't even feel like a celebration of love, but rather a pure party anthem which is great to dance to, and it indeed does that well.
Munawar's rap is on par with Rashmika's singing as he goes full freestyle in a style very similar to the likes of Raftaar.
But here, his pace is deliberately slower as her own singing is more colourful, though the two complement each other very well with their radically different vocal styles.
