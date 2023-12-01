Rashmi Gupta talks about her tattoos

Saathiya 2 actress Rashmi Gupta has two tattoos on her waist and they are quite close to her heart. The two tattoos are karma and scorpio. Sharing some details on them, she says, “I decided to get a karma tattoo because I strongly believe in the concept of karma, where one’s actions always have consequences. It represents my trust in the idea that negative actions eventually lead to unfortunate outcomes. I chose to get a Scorpio tattoo because I am a November born. While I recognise that astrology and numerology are subjective beliefs, I personally resonate with the traits commonly associated with Scorpio. I see myself as straightforward and sharp, and these qualities hold personal significance for me.”

Although Rashmi is not a big fan of tattoos, she opted for these two for specific reasons. She adds, “Despite my general dislike for tattoos, these specific ones carry a deep and meaningful connection to my identity.”