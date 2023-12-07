Rashmika expresses gratitude for 'Animal' success, 'Gitanjali is a character very dear to me'

Mumbai, December 7
Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her ‘Animal' role Gitanjali and said that her strength is her most admirable trait and she loved every bit of playing the character.
On recieving so much love, Rashmika shared: “My loves!! The past couple days have been so overwhelming with the amount of love I have been receiving for Animal.. it's inexplicable. Thankyou. Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor."
“Her strength is her most admirable trait, and I just loved every bit of playing her character. I'm going to forever cherish the moments spent on the sets with the whole team of 'Animal'.”
On the work front, Rashmika has an exciting line up of projects that prove will surely be a treat to her fans, right from ‘The Girlfriend', ‘D-51' and highly anticipated, ‘Pushpa 2- The rule'
