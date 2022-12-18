Rashmika Mandanna celebrates one year of 'Pushpa: The Rise', thanks director Devi Sri Prasad for 'Saami Saami'

ANI

Mumbai, December 18

As 'Pushpa: The Rise' completed one year on Saturday, the actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated the occasion by sharing a video from the movie on her Instagram Stories and expressing her gratitude towards the cast and crew of the film.

A screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Stories.

Se thanked her team with another picture. Taking to Instagram Story, Rashmika shared a picture from a private jet featuring Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad and more.

All dressed in black outfits. Rashmika looked gorgeous in a casual look as she opted for black sweatshirt and beige joggers.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun was seen in a black sweatshirt and pants. He also carried on keeping Pushpa style long hair.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you for Saami Saami, DSP Sir jiii."

A screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Stories.

'Pushpa: The Rise' an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, completed one year on Saturday. The film has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Recently, the makers of the super hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' unveiled the Russian language trailer.

The star cast of the film Allu Arjun along with others attended the international premiere. The screenings held in the theatres of the Russian network, Cinema Park, in Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi, and other cities.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office and Allu's fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the film.

The official release date of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is still awaited.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

After the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', the actor is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika share the screen space with him again.

'Pushpa 2' recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.

