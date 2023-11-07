 Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

Original video of Mandanna's deepfake belongs to British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

On Monday, Mandanna said she was “really hurt” to see her deepfake video. File Photo



PTI

Mumbai, November 7

Actors Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, and singer Chinmayi Sripada are the latest cinema personalities to voice support for Rashmika Mandanna after the ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ star’s deepfake video went viral on social media over the weekend.

Mandanna’s ‘Goodbye’ co-star Amitabh Bachchan was the first to react after a fact checker posted the deepfake clip along with the original video of a British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel and emphasised the need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfakes in India.

Thakur praised Mandanna for speaking up and urged people not to be silent spectators as morphed videos of female actors float around on the internet zooming inappropriately on body parts.

“Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent... Where are we heading as a community, as a society? We may be actresses in the limelight but at the end of the day each one of us is a human. Why aren’t we talking about it? Don’t remain silent, now is not the time,” Thakur wrote on her Instagram story.

On Monday, Mandanna wrote on X, saying she was “really hurt” to see the video, which shows a woman, dressed in a black workout onesie, stepping inside an elevator. Patel’s face was morphed using artificial intelligence (AI) to resemble the actor.

“Today as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity,” Mandanna further said.

Deepfake is a digital method where users can replace one person’s likeness convincingly with another using AI technology.

Patel, on whose body Mandanna’s face was morphed, also condemned the deepfake video and said she had “no involvement” with the clip.

“Hi all, it has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actress’s face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I’m deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening,” the model wrote on her Instagram story on Monday night.

“I worry about the future of women and girls who now have to fear even more about putting themselves on social media. Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the internet. Not everything on the internet is real. I’m deeply upset by what is happening,” Patel added in her story.

Chaitanya said it was disheartening to see how technology is being misused and scary to think what this can progress to in the future.

“Action has to be taken and some kind of law has to be enforced to protect people who have and will be a victim to this. Strength to you,” he wrote in his reply to Mandanna.

In her post, Chinmayi described deepfake as “the next weapon” to target and blackmail girls in India.

“Loan apps harass women borrowers with photoshopped images of their faces over porn photos and they can’t deal with that. But a deepfake is going to be tougher for the usual untrained eye to spot. Everyone doesn’t have high-res displays,” the singer wrote on X.

Several months ago, a deepfake clip of actor Simran’s AI avatar performing to ‘Kaavaalaa’ from ‘Jailer’ was circulating online, she added.

“Nobody knows for sure whether Ms Simran had consented in advance to her likeness to be used in the deepfake AI rendering of Kaavaalaa,” she shared it on her social media pages as well.

“I truly hope there is a nationwide awareness campaign that can kickstart urgently to educate the general public about the dangers of deepfakes for girls and to report incidents instead of taking matters into their own hands,” Chinmayi further said.

Mandanna later thanked Bachchan for standing up for her, adding, “I feel safe in a country with leaders like you.” She also thanked Chaitanya and Chinmayi. “Thank you ... for creating awareness on this. Hoping strict action is taken and regulated guidelines are put into place,” the actor wrote on X.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Mumbai #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

2
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

3
World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

5
Himachal

Work on Rs 1,555-crore ropeway in Shimla to begin next year

6
Delhi

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

7
World Cup 2023 sri lanka vs bangladesh

Angelo Mathews becomes first international cricketer to be timed out

8
Haryana

Sexual abuse in Jind school: The ominous black windowpane

9
Punjab

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

10
India

Cop probing Elvish Yadav's role in snake venom case shunted, matter transferred to another police station

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast

Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast

A CRPF commando is injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxa...

Polling begins for 40-member Mizoram assembly elections

Nearly 33 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Mizoram assembly polls

Technical glitches in EVM are reported from a polling statio...

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...

Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources

Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources

The accused -- 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh -- has been booked...

AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty

AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty

The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry...


Cities

View All

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

SKM burns copies of FIR against news portal Newsclick

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

AAP MLAs urge Kejri to continue as CM even if jailed

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity