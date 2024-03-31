Rashmika Mandanna dubs first time in Malayalam for ‘The Girlfriend’ teaser; director showers praise

Mumbai, March 31
Filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has heaped praise on actress Rashmika Mandanna for dubbing in five languages, including Malayalam, for the first time for the teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’.
Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in all 5 languages. She pulled off dubbing in Malayalam too! A language she’s not worked in yet🙌🏽🙌🏽 This won’t be the case with the film… but for the teaser all 5 languages 😊 https://t.co/zBczWldIkG— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) March 31, 2024
Ravindran, who is known for his films like ‘Chi La Sow’ and ‘Manmadhudu 2’, took to X, where he praised the actress and shared that she has dubbed in five languages just for the teaser.
The filmmaker wrote, ‘Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in all five languages. She pulled off dubbing in Malayalam too! A language she’s not worked in yet. This won’t be the case with the film… but for the teaser all five languages.’
The teaser of the film will be released on Rashmika’s birthday on April 5.
In 2023, Ravindran made the announcement of ‘The Girlfriend’ as his next directorial project.
Here’s the announcement glimpse of my next directorial project. Very grateful to the universe to be starting another film:)— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) October 22, 2023
Cannot wait to start shooting with the bundle of positive energy that is @iamRashmika 🤗🤗#TheGirlfriend
With Eng Subs👇🏽https://t.co/j6Ow7sHbel pic.twitter.com/pUZaG9WADe
Ravindran had shared the poster and captioned it, ‘Here’s the announcement glimpse of my next directorial project. Very grateful to the universe to be starting another film. Cannot wait to start shooting with the bundle of positive energy that is @iamRashmika #TheGirlfriend.’
The film is touted to be a one-of-a-kind love story. The male lead is yet to be announced.
