Rashmika Mandanna introduces her next film 'The Girlfriend' with intriguing video

Hyderabad, October 22

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to headline "The Girlfriend", a film presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, the makers announced on Sunday.

Rashmika shared the first-look video of 'The Girlfriend' on Instagram:

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, known for films such as "Chi La Sow" and "Manmadhudu 2".

Geetha Arts shared the film announcement along with its first look on its official X page.

"The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before. And 'The Girlfriend' is one such. #RM24 @GeethaArts Production No.51 is #TheGirlfriend," the banner said in the post.

"The Girlfriend" is also produced by Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Mandanna's upcoming projects include "Animal" and "Pushpa: The Rule".

