Rashmika Mandanna opens up on becoming overnight sensation, movies that changed her career

ANI

New Delhi, October 1

South actor Rashmika Mandanna, recently talked about the films that changed her career.

Rashmika became an overnight sensation with her character of 'Srivalli' in 'Pushpa- The Rise' and her hook step of 'Saami Saami', which is still a viral sensation after 9 months of release. The actress recently spoke about the films that changed her career and said, "First is 'Kirik Party', which is my debut Kannada film, next is 'Geeta Govindam' which got so many eyes on me as a performer and after that is 'Pushpa'. It changed the perception of me as an actor across the country." "I was never an actor. I am still in a phase where I am exploring myself. So for me, being a public figure is still a new concept," she added.

Further talking about Pushpa's success, Rashmika said, "We knew that we had made a good film. We can never foresee the outcome of a film. We knew the content was good and it was going to be out there. But we knew that it was going to be positive. And then the outcome was just like 'wow'."

Helmed by Sukumar 'Pushpa - The Rise' also starred Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The shooting of the second instalment of the film 'Pushpa- The Rule' has already begun.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'GoodBye' which is all set to hit the theatres on October 5, 2022.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover in the lead roles. The film marks Rashmika's Bollywood debut.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

#amitabh bachchan #GoodBye #rashmika mandanna