Rashmika Mandanna replaces Parineeti Chopra in Animal

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa (April 2), the Animal team announced that Rashmika Mandanna will join its stellar cast. The magnum opus directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with an ensemble cast comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles, will now see the Pushpa actress as the female lead. Rashmika will be replacing Parineeti Chopra, who was originally supposed to be the leading lady in the movie. The shoot for the movie will commence soon with an anticipated release date of August 11, 2023. — TMS