Rashmika Mandanna replaces Parineeti Chopra in Animal

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa (April 2), the Animal team announced that Rashmika Mandanna will join its stellar cast. The magnum opus directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with an ensemble cast comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles, will now see the Pushpa actress as the female lead. Rashmika will be replacing Parineeti Chopra, who was originally supposed to be the leading lady in the movie. The shoot for the movie will commence soon with an anticipated release date of August 11, 2023. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...