Rashmika Mandanna shares her 'pieces of hearts', thanks 'Animal' team

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in 'Animal'. Instagram/rashmika_mandanna



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 22

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to release one of the most anticipated films of 2023, "Animal." For the first time, the two will be shown together in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna recently turned to her Instagram account and shared some adorable photos with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the rest of the Animal cast and crew. "#Animal.. pieces of my heart," the actress captioned her Instagram post.

Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing an icy blue patterned dress with light make-up in the photographs which are creating a buzz over social media.

Take a look:

Along with the post, Rashmika has also penned a long note for the “Animal” team in her Instagram story.

The actress wrote, “Dear diary. Today.. hmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up…I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2. But first I wanted to say a few things about how much I loved working on the sets of Animal. Initially na.. the film came so suddenly to me, was really surprising but I was extremely extremely excited about Animal. Because, of course, I wanted to work with the whole team. I think, I have shot for about 50 days now for this film.. and now that it's over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extent that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya.. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind-hearted and I in fact kept mentioning to them that I would've loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I'd still be so happy.”

For director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna said, "So 1st Sandeep Reddy Vanga is awesome- everyone knows that he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that the clarity he comes with for all the scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing. 'My acting or performance depends directly andentirely on the director' is something I think you now know and so tomorrow if people like what they see of me in Animal - all credit goes to whom you know."

Rashmika Mandanna added that she was “super nervous” about working with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress added that “God has really taken his time to make him [Ranbir] perfect ya. She said, "Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! - Our little secret.. God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya. Brilliant actor Amaaaaazing human -Everything else - Crazy no? Love it.. But what a beautiful human he is ya..I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh...wait! Haveeeee to say this, RK in Animal is (bomb emoji)."

The actress added that she is “super-duper excited for the team”. For Anil Kapoor, she said, “I got to work with Anil Kapoor sir also...he's also been so nice to me... Animal team... they rock ya. I love them... I loved every day that I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to all of them. I hope I get to spend more time with the team but if I don't.. At least you will know how special they are to me... Every word I've said here I meant it. I want to tell the team - 'Thank you for being so awesome'."

The movie will hit the theatres on August 11.

