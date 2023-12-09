Rashmika Mandanna to start shooting for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun on December 13

Mumbai, December 9
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Animal', will start shooting for the second part of her franchise film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on December 13.
As per an industry source, the actress will shoot for the sequel in Hyderabad.
In the first part of the film, the actress essayed the role of Srivali and instantly became a national crush, Allu Arjun's stellar dancing made the song a huge hit.
Check out the teaser of the film:
View this post on Instagram
Talking about the actress's shooting schedule, the source said: "Rashmika Mandanna is extremely happy with the love and praise she is receiving for the film 'Animal'. Immediately after the massive success of 'Animal', Rashmika will begin the shoot for the highly ambitious and blockbuster franchise ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 13 in Hyderabad. The actress will be reprising her iconic role of Srivali in the film starring Allu Arjun.”
Meanwhile, ‘Animal' which has set the box-office on fire, has been criticised by certain section of the audience for the treatment of its female character. Rashmika recently penned a long note for her character of Gitanjali in the film and expressed her love for the same, calling her the power centre of the family. Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The actress will also be seen in the female-oriented film ‘The Girlfriend'.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged
Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...
Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure
The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...
Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry
The unstarred question No 980, titled 'Declaration of Hamas ...
Kerala police book father of prime accused in woman medico dowry case
Ruwais, the victim Shahana’s fiance, was arrested two days a...
2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Anish (23) and a 15-year-old are apprehended from near Pocke...