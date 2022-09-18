Rashmika Mandanna visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan- starrer Goodbye.

The actress visited Delhi on Friday to promote the film. Rashmika also visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the heart of Delhi to seek blessings for her upcoming release. She looked pretty in a blue salwar suit. For the promotions, Rashmika was dressed in a crop top with ethnic motifs, which she styled with red trousers.—TMS