Rashmika Mandanna will now be seen with Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar'

Mumbai, May 9
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently experiencing a dream run in the movies, will be portraying the female lead in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film 'Sikandar'.
This marks the first collaboration between Salman and Rashmika.
'Sikandar' is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for films like 'Ghajini' and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.
On Thursday, the makers of the film made the announcement about Rashmika joining the cast.
They posted on X: “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."
The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marking the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick', which was released in 2014.
The film, which is currently in pre-production, will soon go on floors and is scheduled for release on Eid 2025.
Meanwhile, Rashmika, who last appeared in the blockbuster ‘Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, also has the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' in which she will reprise her role of Srivalli.
