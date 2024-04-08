Rashmika Mandanna wishes ‘Pushparaj’ Allu Arjun on birthday, excited about what follows teaser

Mumbai, April 8
After the makers of ‘Pushpa’ franchise dropped the teaser of the second instalment of the film on star Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli, wished ‘Pushparaj’.
Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared the teaser of the film and wrote, ‘It’s finally here. I’m so so so sooooo excited for you guys to see what more is to come. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out now.’
She then shared an unseen picture of Allu Arjun from what seems to be from a set.
The actress wrote, ‘Happiest birthday PushpaRaj @alluarjunonline.’
The film also stars Fahadh Fasil. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024.
