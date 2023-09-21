Rasika Dugal celebrates 5 years of ‘Manto', calls it ‘something special'

IANS

Mumbai, September 21

Actress Rasika Dugal, best known for her role in the acclaimed serials ‘Mirzapur', ‘Delhi Crime' and ‘Lootcase', is now celebrating five years of her critically acclaimed film ‘Manto'. Reminiscing the impact it had on her career, she called the film "special."

Taking to her Instagram, the actress was inside a plane with a book of ‘Manto' captioned her post: "Just the perfect time (looong) and perfect day to revisit Manto (5 years of @mantofilm) And revisit so many beautiful memories... Some films will always be special. ? Thank you for the book @nanditadasofficial.”

She added: “Still can't choose a favourite from these stories...@nawazuddin._siddiqui @tahirrajbhasin @kartikvijay @rajshri_deshpande @shashank.arora @dan.husain @snekhanwalkar @mrsheetalsharma @iamroysanyal @divyadutta25 #MantoTheFilm #Manto #5YearsOfManto #5YearsOfSafia."

‘Manto' is a biographical drama that chronicles the life and works of the renowned Urdu author-playwright Saadat Hasan Manto. In the film, Rasika essayed the character of Safia Manto, the author's wife which earned her widespread acclaim.

Starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the titular role of Manto, Rasika Dugal's portrayal of Safia added a level of depth and authenticity to the film. Her dedication to understanding the character was evident when she decided to learn Urdu, in order to be able to read Manto's work in its original language.

‘Manto' isn't just about Saadat Hasan Manto, as it is also about the willpower of Safia Manto who was the author's pillar of strength and support.

Currently, Rasika Dugal's ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is set to be the Closing Night Film at the prestigious Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023.

Dugal also posted a video from the sets of ‘Manto' where she fondly recalled her initial interaction with director Nandita Das. In the video, she said: "So I first heard of the project when I met Nandita at the screening of a film that I had done called ‘Qissa'."

“Then one day, I got an email from her saying, 'Why don't you come and meet me?' So I went to meet her, and I thought she would say, 'I am considering you for a part, we will do an audition,' but she said, 'You know, I am doing the film and it's coming together, and I want you to play Manto's wife,' and I was like, 'Wow'," she added.

On the work front, Rasika Dugal's calendar is packed with projects with some of her upcoming ventures including: ‘Delhi Crime Season 3', ‘Spike: Sports Drama', ‘Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy', ‘Little Thomas: Dramedy', and ‘Mirzapur 3: Action Crime Thriller' along with a few unannounced projects.

