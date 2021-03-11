Rasika Dugal’s ‘Fairy Folk’ to be screened at Sydney Film Festival

Actress Rasika Dugal’s film Fairy Folk will premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, which will take place from June 8 to 19. Written and directed by Karan Gour, the film follows the story of a squabbling couple, Ritika and Mohit, who have lost their spark and are tired of each other. More difficulties arise when they come across a genderless being in the woods and it casually follows them home.

The film will be representing Indian cinema at the annual festival. Rasika says: “It is an actor’s delight to be part of an improvised film. The style of shooting gave us the room to explore the many odd things that people do and say when they find themselves in an unprecedented situation... These beautiful oddities sometimes get lost in the need to write a logical script. This is the kind of film that is a must-have in the life of an actor.” Apart from Rasika, Nikhil Desai, Asmit Pathare and Chandrachoor Rai are among the cast members. Rasika’s upcoming projects include Adhura, Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. — IANS