 Ratna Pathak Shah: 'Saas-bahu' shows ruined television, we lost our jobs overnight as we didn't fit in : The Tribune India

Ratna Pathak Shah: 'Saas-bahu' shows ruined television, we lost our jobs overnight as we didn't fit in

Ratna Pathak shah says she ones had high hopes from television

Ratna Pathak Shah: 'Saas-bahu' shows ruined television, we lost our jobs overnight as we didn't fit in

Ratna Pathak Shah. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, October 31

The influx of 'saas-bahu' shows on Indian television in the early 2000s felt like a "planned" move to cut down on progressive content, says veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah.

The actor said the era of television circa late 1980s and early 1990s was filled with unusual women characters but this was all ruined by the soap operas set in joint families, mostly produced by Balaji Telefilms.

"When we started out on television and were learning to work, the shows of the time used to have unusual women characters. They were much more progressive. This was all ruined by the arrival of Balaji and their 'saas-bahu' shows.

"I always felt that this was all planned. It was pre-decided that they want to cut down on the progressive elements and in their place 'saas-bahu' shows will be installed," Shah, who has starred in shows like 'Idhar Udhar' and 'Tara', said.

The 65-year-old actor was speaking during a session on women's representation in Indian cinema at Rajendra Yadav Smriti Samaroh here at Bikaner House on Sunday evening.

Shah said actors like her who couldn't resonate with those shows lost work in television "overnight".

"Earlier we had shows such as 'Udaan' and 'Shanti', and then suddenly there was an influx of 'saas-bahu' (serials). We all lost our jobs overnight because we didn't fit in the 'saas-bahu' thing.

"I probably sound like a conspiracy theorist but this all felt like a planned move. It shook me a lot," she added.

The actor, equally known for her work as a cinema and theatre artiste, said she once had high hopes from the television industry.

"I had many ummeed (hopes) from television. I really thought here is a way we might be able to match entertainment and education in many different ways. Just like the BBC did in the West. I had this hope that Indian television will be able to play that role in India," she said.

But all is not lost as Shah said there are some ongoing shows that are presenting progressive women on the small screen.

She gave a shout-out to Star Plus' 'Anupamaa', fronted by her 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' co-star Rupali Ganguly, and compared the series with Basu Chatterjee's cult 1985 show 'Rajani' starring Priya Tendulkar.

"'Anupamaa' is number one today. Like 'Rajani', 'Anupamaa' has created a persona of a woman who points out problems. Even though I don't watch the show, it is a very strangely progressive show," Shah said.

The actor also praised 'Pushpa Impossible', which airs on Sony SAB. Starring Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the titular role, the show is produced by Jamnadas Majethia known for popular sitcoms 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi'.

"There is another show called 'Pushpa Impossible' that I'm hearing about. It is about this woman who runs her own aachaar (pickle) company and something like that.

"She is foul-mouthed, ready to take on anyone and yet a superb saleswoman. She is doing what she is supposed to do - running her family. So we are also seeing all these kinds of women on TV," she added.

#Ratna Pathak Shah

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

2
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

3
Entertainment

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

4
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

5
Nation

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

6
Punjab

Punjab agriculture officials feel the heat of stubble-burning, 4 suspended

7
Nation

Marriages are made in heaven, and in research paper footnotes!

8
Punjab

Sun Pharma fined Rs 2 cr for discharging effluent in open in Nawanshahr

9
Nation

Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

10
Nation

Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 4 days back after long repair work; lacked civic body's fitness certificate

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134

Some persons called for questioning after the registration o...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe

PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe

The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...

‘BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega’: Did AAP leaders predict Morbi bridge tragedy?

Did AAP leaders predict Morbi bridge tragedy? Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

AAP clarifies online allegations


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Amritsar residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

GMSH chemist: Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size, says report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Broken stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign: Delhi Government resends file to Lt Governor Saxena

‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign: Delhi Government resends file to Lt Governor Saxena

Delhi air in 'very poor' category

38 years of Sikh carnage: BJP seeks Truth Commission, declassification of documents

Delhi man arrested for duping woman by posing as IPS officer on matrimonial site

Toxic air: Construction ban in Gurugram brings 3K projects to halt

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv: Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

Centre acts against unit located on Punjab-Himachal border after MP Manish Tewari's intervention

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month in Ludhiana

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations in Ludhiana

Potholes on road: Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate