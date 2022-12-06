Raveena Mehta ties the knot with her beau at Rambagh Palace

Recently, singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta gave us a glimpse of her grand wedding held at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. While Raveena is from Belgium and her beau Saaket Mehta is from the US, both of them wanted to honour their roots and decided to get married in India. From the mehendi ceremony to the pheras, the entire wedding was dreamlike and bejewelled with glitz and glamour.

The wedding was attended by celebrities like Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Jhanvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. From Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra to Dimple Amrin, each lehenga of the bride had a different story to narrate.

It took over one year to plan the wedding and Raveena still managed to become the first Indian female singer to perform at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and give her fans singles like Moonlight, Tere Liye, Bewafa, Tujhse Milne Ki Aas and her trending 1 minute music collaboration Na Na.