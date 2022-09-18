Raveena Mehta to make her playback debut with series Falling in love again

Raveena Mehta has given her voice to the title track for Mansi Bagla’s next project Falling in Love Again. The song is titled Tujhse Milne Ki Aas.

Falling in Love Again is an anthology that will feature short stories based on Ruskin Bonds’ bestselling novel. It will be directed by Mohit Suri among other notable directors.

Raveena speaks about the shoot of the song and says, “It was beautiful working for this project. We were at Cannes for a few days and had to balance out the shoot with other commitments at the time as Cannes was packed with activities, performances, and screenings, but this made it all the more magical.”