Raveena Tandon gets tiger cub named after her at Kanpur zoo

Social responsibility has been a priority for several celebrities in Bollywood. Raveena Tandon is one of the celebrities in Bollywood who is known for her philanthropic work. Her movies have enthralled the audience for sure, but her noble works have gained many fans over the years. She has been a part of several charitable events and has regularly helped NGOs.

Raveena Tandon has also promoted several fundraisers on social media. Recently, Raveena inspired the Kanpur Zoo to name a tiger cub after her! The actress tweeted, “Great initiative @WildLense India! Good going Kanpur zoo with all the rescue and rehabilitation work you are doing! #kanpurzoo.” — TMS