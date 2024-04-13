Raveena Tandon reveals she said no to ‘five films’ before her debut with Salman Khan in 1991

Mumbai, April 13
Actress Raveena Tandon revealed that she turned down five films before making her debut with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ in 1991, alongside superstar Salman Khan.
The actress revealed that she had received multiple film offers before accepting her debut role.
“Before that, I had already said no to five films,” Raveena said on ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’.
Raveena shared how excited she and her friends were about this offer.
“I was in the college canteen, and I came in and said, ‘Guess who I got offered a film with,’ and they said, ‘Who?’ and I said, ‘Salman Khan’, and all my friends were like, ‘Yayyy!’ “she said.
The actress then revealed that the process from accepting the film to starting work on it was very quick.
Raveena said, “So I said yes. The next day I did the photoshoot with Salman, and the third day I was filming.”
Directed by Anant Balani and written by Salim Khan, ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ revolves around a young police officer and the daughter of a gangster who fall in love at first sight.
After ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, Raveena and Salman worked together in several movies, including ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye’, and more.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead, say police
Police evacuate shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bon...
Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...
SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib
Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patial...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest by ED
CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition is listed before a Bench of Ju...
Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA gets 10-day custody of two key suspects
The accused were brought to Bengaluru from Kolkata on transi...