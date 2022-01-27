Raveena Tandon shares photos from her adopted daughter Chaya Tandon's church wedding on her anniversary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 27

Actress Raveena Tandon became a single mother in 1995 when she adopted two girls Pooja and Chaya. She was only 21 years old then.

She recently shared photos from her adopted daughter Chaya Tandon's wedding.

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share photos from her adopted daughter Chaya Tandon’s wedding as she wished her on wedding anniversary. Sharing the photos from Chaya’s church wedding, Raveena wrote, “When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated for ever ! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! @chaya.m.m #shawn ♥️😘 सदा सौभाग्यवती भवा🙏🏻.”

Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in 2004, nine years she adopted her Pooja and Chaya. Raveena has a daughter Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan with Anil.

The wedding pictures have the family being clicked together. Talking about becoming a grandmother at the age of 46, Raveena had said in an interview earlier, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us.”

The actor had adopted Pooja and Chaya in the 90s. “This was before Mohra (1994). My mother and I used to visit orphanages like Asha Sadan on our weekends. When my cousin passed away he left behind two young daughters, Chaya and Pooja. I didn’t like the way their guardian was treating them so I took them home with me. I didn’t think much of it. It came naturally to me. I wanted to give the girls the life they deserved. I’m not a multibillionaire but I do what I can to help,” she had said in an interview.