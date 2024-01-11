Raveena Tandon, who will be seen playing Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show Karmma Calling, is in experimental mode

IANS

Actress Raveena Tandon, who will be seen playing Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show Karmma Calling, shared how the character has helped her explore a very different aspect of herself as an artiste. The actress said: “Playing Indrani helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before. I am experimenting with my characters.”

Raveena added: “Indrani is powerful, strong-headed and wants to maintain her position in the elitist society. She has secrets to hide but her life is altered in many ways as Karma Talwar enters the picture.”

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series stars Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth and Varun Sood, among others. It is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26.

