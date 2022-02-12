Raveena Tandon’s father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon passes away

Raveena Tandon’s father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, passed away on Friday (February 11). He was 85. According to reports, he had lung fibrosis and passed away due to respiratory system failure. Ravi breathed his last at his residence at 3.45 am. Popular film director-producer, he was known for directing movies such as Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi.

The news of Ravi Tandon’s demise was shared by Raveena Tandon on her social media handles. Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a post with a series of throwback pictures along with her father. The actress wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

#raveena tandon