Ravi Dubey opens up about his Lakhan Leela Bhargava character

Ravi Dubey, who is coming up with a new series titled Lakhan Leela Bhargava, feels that his character in the show will make a connect with the audience.
The actor will be seen playing the role of a lawyer.
Talking about the show and his character, Ravi said, “The show has the 90’s vibe to it. My character is a small town boy, full of life, witty and intelligent. Lakhan will connect with the audience. My character will make you feel as if he belongs to your own family. “
Lakhan Leela Bhargava is a legal drama that follows the life of Lakhan, a young lawyer defying the odds to succeed in his city.
The series will start streaming from August 21 on Jio Cinema.
