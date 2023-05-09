Ravie Dubey in warrior mode

Ravie Dubey often motivates his fans through reels. The actor-producer took to Instagram to share a video of his physical transformation. In the reel, Ravie can be seen working out. It also contains the final shots of Ravie’s six-pack abs and well-built physique.
“Sixty days of warrior mode on... #beginagain,” the caption said. Ravie has continuously been in the news for his upcoming film, Faraddayy. Far from glamour, his look in the film has shocked his fans. Faradayy is a thrill-happy ride about a fading Glasgow theatre performer, who is stalked by a maniac.
