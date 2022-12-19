Raviz Thakur adores his role in ‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’

Sony SAB’s Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul has gained immense appreciation for its different storyline and character. One among them is played by Raviz Thakur — Khabees, the head of 40 thieves. Raviz said, “The audience understands characters in two ways – either as the hero or as the villain. For me as an actor, I see the different shades the character offers and try to make it most interesting.”
He added, “For a hero, you need a villain, and Khabees will play that role well. In the beginning, I doubted the character since it seemed monotonous and less active. But when the character’s wit came to the fore in the town of Parvaz, it became delightful.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...