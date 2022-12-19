Raviz Thakur adores his role in ‘Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul’

Sony SAB’s Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul has gained immense appreciation for its different storyline and character. One among them is played by Raviz Thakur — Khabees, the head of 40 thieves. Raviz said, “The audience understands characters in two ways – either as the hero or as the villain. For me as an actor, I see the different shades the character offers and try to make it most interesting.”

He added, “For a hero, you need a villain, and Khabees will play that role well. In the beginning, I doubted the character since it seemed monotonous and less active. But when the character’s wit came to the fore in the town of Parvaz, it became delightful.”