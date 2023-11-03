Raw & real

IANS

The makers of Trinetra Haldar-starrer unscripted docu-series Rainbow Rishta have unveiled the trailer, and it gives viewers a window into the endearing world of queer love stories from different parts of India.

It beautifully encapsulates six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

The two minute five seconds trailer starts with a boy holding a LGBTQIA+ rainbow flag.

The video shows glimpse into Trinetra’s life, and she can be seen saying, ‘as a trans woman I deserve having love where it feels equal’.

Then we get a glimpse into other character, which says, ‘the world used to see me as a boy, so I had to play that role even for my parents’.

The trailer features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

Showcasing myriad facets of love, the series is a Vice Studios Production and is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors — Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji.

Director Jaydeep shared, “Rainbow Rishta celebrates the most powerful emotion of all, love, in all its glory. I feel fortunate to be able to capture the real and unfiltered stories of these remarkable individuals who are living their lives with pride, and challenge societal norms with utmost courage and patience.”

“I hope with Rainbow Rishta, viewers will be able to understand a little better that queer lives are not so different from that of straight folks,” he added.

Rainbow Rishta will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.