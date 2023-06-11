Raw & unfiltered

JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT is set to start on June 17. With Salman Khan as the host, Bigg Boss OTT will offer 24x7 multi-cam action. The recently released promo, titled Lagi Bagi, features Salman Khan and Raftaar dropping hints about the upcoming season. The new season will feature live interactivity, where viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly rations, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan says, “India is always looking for nonstop entertainment, and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that. This season will be raw and unfiltered, just like me. I am sure it is going to be unlike anything seen before in the history of unscripted reality, where fans can see all sides without any layers.”