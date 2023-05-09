 Ray Liotta of 'Goodfellas' died of heart and respiratory issues : The Tribune India

Ray Liotta of 'Goodfellas' died of heart and respiratory issues

The actor passed away in his sleep

Ray Liotta died at the age of 67. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, May 9

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed, a year after the 'Goodfellas' star's sudden demise at the age of 67.

Reports said that the Hollywood actor, who was found dead in the Dominican Republic, died of heart and respiratory issues, 'Mirror.co.uk' reports.

Liotta had been on the island nation filming 'Dangerous Waters' when he passed away in his sleep. According to TMZ, Ray had pulmonary edema, which is an abnormal buildup of fluid in the lungs. He also reportedly had respiratory insufficiency and acute heart failure.

Medical notes also claimed that the actor had atherosclerosis as an underlying issue. Atherosclerosis is situation when there is a thickening of the arteries caused by plaque building up in the inner lining.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the news of his death stunned the world as his fiancee paid tribute to her beloved partner.

She wrote on Instagram a few days after his death: "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

Other kind words also poured in from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Jennifer Lopez who labelled Liotta her "partner in crime".

