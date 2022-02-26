Read Karan Johar's 'unbiased' review of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Chandigarh, February 26
And now it’s Karan Johar rooting for Alia Bhatt. Karan watch the Gangubai Kathiwadi on day of its release and has some important points to make about Alia. He says his review of the film is ‘unbiased’. With a photo of Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, Karan wrote, "To say that she is breathtaking...to say that she is stupendous...to say that she is by far one of the best actors we have or have ever had is not just stating a fact but still not saying enough about her brilliance! Alia Bhatt what are you? Yes, this is unbiased and from my heart! Sanjay Bhansali is a magician and she has performed his every celluloid trick with precision and perfection! #gangubaikathiawadi."
Here's Karan's note for Alia:
Equally impressed with the film, Karan wrote a tweet full of praise fo Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He said, "Sanjay Bhansali weaves his magic like a bonafide movie maverick and @aliaa08 is perfection! Stupendous! Beyond brilliant! And that is still not saying enough! Epic performance! #GangubaiKathiawadi is going to be a massive hit! The movies are back!!!!"
Check out Karan’s tweet:
Sanjay Bhansali weaves his magic like a bonafide movie maverick and @aliaa08 is perfection! Stupendous! Beyond brilliant! And that is still not saying enough! Epic performance! #GangubaiKathiawadi is going to be a massive hit! The movies are back!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 25, 2022
#alia bhatt #gangubai kathiawadi #karan johar #sanjay leela bhansali
