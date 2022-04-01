Read Randhir Kapoor’s response after Ranbir claimed that Kareena Kapoor’s father is in ‘early stage of dementia’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor had said that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is in an early stage of dementia, however, the veteran actor has denied suffering from the health condition.

Randhir Kapoor said: “I am perfectly fine. I just had Covid-19 sometime ago."

On being asked why Ranbir said it, Randhir replied, "It's Ranbir's wish, he’s entitled to say what he wants."

Randhir Kapoor told ET, "Ranbir ki marzi (Ranbir's wish), he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

According to Ranbir, the 75-year-old actor recently saw "Sharmaji Namkeen", which marks the last screen appearance of his younger brother, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi passed away at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with leukemia.

In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir said when Randhir saw the film, his instant reaction was to call Rishi.

"I remember when my entire family saw it, my father's elder brother, my uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film and said, ‘Tell dad that he was amasing in this film, and where is he, let's call him,'" Ranbir said.

Randhir, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor, lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv, in a span of ten months. Rajiv passed away aged 58 in February, last year. The veteran's sister, Ritu Nanda, also passed away in 2020.