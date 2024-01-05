Ready for motherhood

Sharing her journey of motherhood, Shirin Sewani says, “This is probably one of my greatest phases of life. I am enjoying every bit of it. The pregnancy was not planned but we are extremely happy that we have stepped into a new phase of our life. The most exciting part of my journey is that I am also working, creating my own social media content. The best way to explore this journey is to enjoy what you like to do. It is extremely important to keep yourself happy and engaged during your pregnancy. As long as you are content nothing can bother you.”

Gaining weight is quite natural during motherhood and Shirin has no issues about it. She says, “I will be honest, I am not keeping a tab on my diet. I am eating what I want to. I don’t have any kind of cravings so far. But my all-time favourite food is daal makhani and butter naan and I am having that in loads. I have also started pre-natal yoga to keep myself flexible. It is very important to keep yourself happy and healthy.”

Shirin’s better half is a commercial pilot. She says, “He is flying extra now so that during delivery he can be with me. When he is around me, I feel the best.”

Shirin has acted in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and OTT series like Tajmahal, LSV, Beauty Spot and Backpackers.

