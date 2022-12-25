Real life couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet in a music video

Adorable real-life couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet will feature in an upcoming song, Main Ho Gaya Tera, sung by Ajay Nagarkoti. This mysterious melody is sure to make the charts as soon as it releases. The song is shot in beautiful Mussorie and is directed by Sanjay Gagnani and Gimmie Kohli.
Sanjay shares, “It’s the most special feeling to work in a love song with your partner. The setting, the song, the acting, everything becomes much more meaningful because we’re actually in love and it’s not all pretense. Many of our fans keep asking us to do something together on screen and we hope they would love it and receive it with an open mind.” Poonam and Sanjay’s love story is something right out of a fairy tale where they married each other after dating for nine long years. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary.
