Rebel Wilson describes how her heart was 'cracked open' by a tennis player

Rebel Wilson shared that her connection with an unnamed sports star changed her life.
The actress said, “It was like a rollercoaster. Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They’re like, ‘God, Rebel, you can take them or leave them. You weren’t that ever invested’.”
“And then, here was somebody where (I) felt so invested in and even thought at one point, ‘Oh, I could give up my career for this person, travel around the world on the tennis circuit’.”
Wilson, who announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma last year, shares that the experience has changed her life and her attitude towards love.
The actress said, “I describe it as cracking open my heart. Like you could open a fresh can of tennis balls… that’s what it did to me. And, I guess, when I saw people write love songs or poetry about love, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s nice’. But I don’t think I’d ever understood that until I felt that for a person.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore
The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after Income T...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader
In a digital media briefing, Sunita says her husband has cha...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...