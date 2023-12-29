Rebel Wilson opens up about her upcoming memoir ‘Rebel Rising’

ANI

Washington (US), December 29

American actor and comedian Rebel Wilson spoke about the ‘gut-wrenching’ process of writing her book ‘Rebel Rising’, which will be released on April 2. She also showed a behind-the-scenes video of herself signing books, according to People.

In the Instagram story clip, Wilson autographed printed pages from her book as she narrated the video. “This is how I’m spending the nights of my holidays,” she said. “Just a few to go for the first thousand people who buy the book. I can’t wait for you guys to read this,” she continued about her memoir.

“You’re going to see a whole new side of me. Lots of funny and serious stuff... And hopefully, you guys will love the book as much as I’ve loved writing it—although sometimes it’s been gut-wrenching and emotional,” Wilson added.

‘Rebel Rising’ follows Wilson’s unconventional success in Hollywood and her personal issues with fertility, weight, sexuality, and more.

She spoke to People about the scary yet exciting experience of writing her memoir in October.

“I’ve been writing the book for the past 18 months because when I write, I have to totally be by myself and isolated,” Wilson said. “It’s just been this secret thing I’ve been doing by myself for 18 months. It’s so exciting now that it’s done.”

The Australian actress also acknowledged that she was unhappy with the book’s introduction since she struggled to be herself in her writing.

“I think the first few chapters were really…,” Wilson said. “Then the editor was like, ‘This just doesn’t sound like you.’ So what I started doing was I just sat there by myself as if I’m just telling the story to a friend. I just kind of found my writing style—as if I’m sitting opposite my friend, telling all my life’s deepest secrets, which is a bit scary.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #United States of America USA #Washington