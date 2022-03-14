Recreating the past: Diwakar sang Suresh Wadkar's iconic song on the stage of ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’

While all the contestants have mesmerised the judges and the audience with their performances, contestant Diwakar Sharma from New Delhi was seen stealing everyone’s heart in the latest episode of Zee TV’s Swarna Swar Bharat. He sang Suresh Wadkar’s iconic song Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi in front of the singer himself.
Impressed by Diwakar Sharma’s performance, Suresh Wadkar mentioned, “I have paid attention and heard your voice since childhood. And today, you sang this song better than me. I believe you practice music from the inner core; your devotion towards music can be identified when you sing. You sang very beautifully indeed.”
