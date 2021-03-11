Red Chillies Entertainment has announced its next film titled Jawan, an action entertainer, starring Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by director Atlee. Known for directing successful films in South-India, such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, to name a few, Atlee will release Jawan in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, in theatres on June 2, 2023.
Says Shah Rukh Khan, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me, as I love action films.” — TMS
