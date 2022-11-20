Reem Shaikh roped in for a supernatural love story

After signing the two male leads Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra for Yash Patnaik’s upcoming supernatural love story, the makers have now shortlisted their heroine. Their search has finally ended with Reem Shaikh. The actress was last seen in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, which ran for around eight months before it wrapped up in September.

The source said, “We have signed Reem Shaikh after almost a month-long search. We are quite excited about the cast, as everyone is a good performer.” The supernatural love story, in all likelihood, will replace Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s show Naagin 6. Reem has been a part of several TV shows, including Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi.